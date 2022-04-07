Arrest made in Jan. Fort Myers nightclub shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with the Jan. 24 shooting outside the Indigo Room in downtown Fort Myers.

U.S. Marshals and the Collier County Sheriff's office assisted in the arrest of 37-year-old Rajeah Hall. Fort Myers police say the arrest took place without incident Thursday morning in Collier County.

In the January incident, an altercation led to multiple gunshots fired near Main and Hendry Street, just outside the Indigo Room.

No one was injured in the incident, but businesses surrounding the area were on guard for several days for any sign of further violence.

Hall will be extradited to the Lee County Jail. Police said they expect felony charges will be filed.