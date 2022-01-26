Persons of interest sought in downtown Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has released images of people they wish to identify in relation to a weekend shooting at a downtown Fort Myers nightclub.

The people seen in the photos entered the Celsius nightclub before midnight on Sunday. A few hours later gunshots were heard outside the club. Several bullets found their way inside the neighboring Indigo Room. No injuries were reported.

Police chased a suspect vehicle into Lehigh Acres, but it was unoccupied when it was eventually located.

If you can identify the people in the photos, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.