Persons of interest sought in downtown Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has released images of people they wish to identify in relation to a weekend shooting at a downtown Fort Myers nightclub.
The people seen in the photos entered the Celsius nightclub before midnight on Sunday. A few hours later gunshots were heard outside the club. Several bullets found their way inside the neighboring Indigo Room. No injuries were reported.
Police chased a suspect vehicle into Lehigh Acres, but it was unoccupied when it was eventually located.
If you can identify the people in the photos, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
#CrimeAlert🚨 @fortmyerspolice are seeking public assistance in identifying the subjects in the photos, from an incident that occurred at approximately 11:50pm Sunday evening in Downtown Fort Myers. If you have information, please call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/KIWBZfFmZp— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) January 26, 2022