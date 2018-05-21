Arrest made in hit and run caught on tape in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A Naples man has been arrested for a hit and run crash Friday evening that was partially caught on tape.

32-year-old Eric Boothe is facing a charges of Hit and Run and Violation of State Probation.

According to a Collier County Sheriff's report, Boothe was driving westbound on 23rd Avenue SW just before 8pm Friday when the victim, 54-year-old Harvey McCune, approached the vehicle with a brick in his hand.

Deputies say McCune possibly threw the brick at the vehicle before being struck and seriously injured.

McCune's daughter recorded video of the confrontation.

McCune was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital and suffered severe head injury and broken bones. His daughter is a former love interest of Boothe.

Boothe did not stop after the collision and later told deputies that he did not know he hit the man, but takes full responsibility for the crash. He did admit he later sent the daughter a Facebook message asking "Did I kill him?"

A witness to the incident tells Fox 4 it appeared the vehicle intentionally hit McCune's father, before several people ran over to help when they saw him laying in the ground unconscious.

Boothe has several previous arrests on record, for charges including Grand Theft, Felony Battery, No Valid Driver's License, and Violation of Probation.