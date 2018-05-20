EXCLUSIVE: Woman watches father get hit by driver

NAPLES, Fla., -- A woman claims her ex-boyfriend conducted a hit and run when he drove over her father with his truck, Friday night. The woman caught the incident on video.

“I really didn’t want to leave him, thinking that was the last time I was ever going to see my dad," said Amber McCune, describing the moment her father was hit by the vehicle.

McCune says she was trying to gather evidence for deputies by videotaping her ex-boyfriend driving up the street in her neighborhood. She says she didn't expect what would happen next.

The video posted on her Facebook page shows the driver accelerating and hitting a man, McCune says is her father. McCune says her father was attempting to stop him from driving before he was hit eventually landing in a grassy area.

“I don’t want to get in my vehicle, I don’t want to go to the store, I literally want to hide in my home until they find this guy," explained McCune.

A witness to the incident tells Fox 4 it appeared the vehicle intentionally hit McCune's father, before several people ran over to help when they saw him laying in the ground unconscious.

McCune says her father remains at the hospital where he needs multiple surgeries for several broken bones. She says he is conscious but has suffered memory loss.

Fox 4 reached out to the Collier County Sheriff's Office who provided this statement:

"We responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Ave SW around 7:54 pm last night for a traffic accident with injuries. The victim was medflighted. The incident remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call our nonemergency line at 252-9300."

Fox 4 requested the report of the incident. CCSO says they will provide the report on Monday.