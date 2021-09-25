Watch
Appropriate car seats for children

Making sure children's car seats are installed correctly
Posted at 2:12 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 14:12:40-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl. — The safety of your child while riding in the car is non-negotiable. However, making sure your child is utilizing the appropriate seat, and that the seat is installed correctly can be extremely difficult.

This month is dedicated to acknowledging that taking the time to properly install (or have installed) your child's car seat is worth the frustration, and ensuring all passengers are secured with seat belts is imperative.

For information from Sheriff Bill Prummell regarding your child's safety, visit the CCSO Blog: https://ccsoblog.org/2021/09/24/sheriff-prummell-addresses-the-importance-of-choosing-the-right-seat-for-your-child/

