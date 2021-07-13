Annual Estero Chamber Golf Tournament at Spring Run Golf Club

ESTERO, Fl. — On August 26, the Estero Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Golf Tournament at the Spring Run Golf Club. The event will begin at 7:00 am for check in and breakfast will be served as well. At 8:00 am, there will be a shotgun start for all players in the tournament.

The fee to enter is $95 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, carts, breakfast, drinks on the course and a Bar-B-Que Buffet Lunch, along with an awards presentation. The money made from the tournament will benefit Estero High School Scholarships.

As of now, the sponsors involved with the tournament are Sun Coast Beverages, San Carlos Chiropractic, GPS Life Journey, Gulf Coast Realty and Property Management and Titan America. Additional sponsorships are still being taken at this time.