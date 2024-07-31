Amid skyrocketing costs for condo owners, DeSantis welcomes idea of special session

As Florida condo owners face significant jumps in the costs of insurance and HOA fees, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says state lawmakers may need to consider returning to Tallahassee, but stopped short of calling for a special session.

POSSIBLE SPECIAL SESSION ON CONDOS

“If the legislators talk to their folks and have some proposals to provide some reforms that would alleviate some of that burden, I think that would be a welcome thing,” DeSantis said during an event in south Florida.

In the wake of the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, the state legislature unanimously passed legislation to increase safety and compliance at condominiums.

The legislation requires HOAs to perform more rigorous inspections and collect more money from residents for maintenance repairs.

Condo owners are always feeling the pinch on their property insurance with premiums skyrocketing between 100-500% in recent years, according to an analysis by the Insurance Information Institute.

“There was always the possibility that there could be some unintended consequences. So, they owe it to their constituents to listen to them,” said DeSantis.

Fox 4 reached out to leaders in both legislative chambers, we’re still waiting to hear back.

If a special session isn’t called, the legislature won’t meet again until March of 2025.