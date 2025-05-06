Americans cut restaurant spending amid economic concerns

Consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest point in five years as Americans grapple with economic uncertainty, persistent inflation and concerns about tariffs.

One area where consumers are noticeably cutting back is restaurant spending, according to a new report.

Americans plan to dine out less this summer

KPMG's Consumer Pulse Summer 2025 reveals Americans plan to spend 7% less each month on restaurants this summer compared to their usual habits.

More than two-thirds of Americans report eating more meals at home now, with most citing saving money as their primary motivation.

The economic pressure is real for many households, with 39% of survey respondents saying their incomes have decreased over the past year.

Even among those maintaining their regular dining-out frequency, one-fourth said they're shifting toward fast food or other quick-service restaurants in an effort to save money.

There is one silver lining in the otherwise concerning economic picture: this summer's dining outlook shows a slight improvement compared to last summer, when consumers reduced restaurant spending by 9%.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.