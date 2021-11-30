Amendment proposal for 24 hour alligator harvesting

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission needs your help to decide on an Amendment for statewide alligator harvesting.

The proposal rule would increase the number of hours a hunter can harvest alligators in a day.

Right now, hunters can hunt 17 hours per day. If the proposed rule Amendment passes, hunters could harvest gators 24 hours a day. If you like hunting for gators, submit your input either at an in-person workshop, webinars, or an online commenting tool on the Florida Wildlife Commission's website.