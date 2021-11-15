Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amazon confirms Fort Myers sort facility in operation

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Amazon Affirm
Amazon Fort Myers facility map
Posted at 12:04 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:04:32-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A spokesperson with Amazon confirms the mega-retailer has opened its sorting and warehouse facility off Lee Road in Fort Myers.

The 270,000 square-foot facility is located at the former home of Alico Family golf, which closed in May.

A statement provided to Fox 4 from Amazon confirms the facility opened earlier this month.

"This sort center sorts packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery to customers," said spokesperson Owen Torres.

Packages are shipped to sort centers from Amazon Air hubs and fulfillment centers before headed to delivery centers or partners.

The new site will create more than 200 full- and part-time jobs. Torres said Amazon will also hire new roles in operations management, human resources, facilities management, and more. Applications for those roles are available at this link.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4