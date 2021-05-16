Alico Family Golf is closing its doors after 7 years

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Today is the last day family and friends say goodbye to Alico Family Golf as they close their doors beginning new adventures.

“We’ve all had a couple of tears today talking about what’s going to happen, and what’s going to grow from here and where they are going to grow too right? We just want to be able to support them and come back wherever they are,” said Sarah Yagelski, a community member and loyal customer of Alico Family Golf.

For Sarah Yagelski and her son Owen, it’s tough saying goodbye, because of the memories they’ll leave behind.

“Owen has taken his first golf lessons here, fell in love with the game, and fell in love with coming here on Friday nights and playing as a family,” said Yagelski.

Managing partner Kraig Feighery says although they are shutting their doors, the games have just begun.

“Due to confidentiality, I have no comment on the further progress of this place other than we are closing tomorrow. Other than that there is no comment on further development on this place, there really is no comment on that as of yet but right now we are still operating our business for another 24 hours,” said Kraig Feighery, managing partner of Alico Family Golf.

Although Feighery wasn't able to tell us much about what's next, he says looking back at the last 7 years since opening their doors in 2014 the memories will be filled with pride and gratitude.

“It was the right time and the right place. I don't think we will be able to duplicate this place when it comes to our customers and the loyalty they gave us. At the end of the day, you can try to model something and do it over and over again but if you don’t have the right people in place and the right mindset it may never happen,” said Feighery.

Feighery says those memories include some during tough times like the pandemic, where for many Alico Family Golf was a safe haven.

“We were able to stay open during the pandemic. I think for a few weeks we were the only place for social activity in town, in the county, or one of the few rather. That had to do with the fact that we were outside, 6 ft apart, and we were able to give the community that and they appreciated it,” said Feighery.

The range now filled with tears and emotion, but also gratitude for the good times well shared.

“Grateful for our staff, grateful for our vendors, and most importantly grateful for the footprint we created here in Lee County this is not just a driving range, it was so much more than that this was a family center.” Feighery.

