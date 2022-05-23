Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Airport authority leader to be arraigned on perjury charges

James Walker Herston was charged with perjury over allegations he misrepresented where he lived when running for District 5 of the Charlotte County Airport Authority.
HerstonV2.png
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 08:31:10-04

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The vice-chair of the Charlotte County Airport Authority will be in court for arraignment Monday morning.

Commissioner James Walker Herston is accused of falsifying election documents — misrepresenting to voters that he lived in a certain district when he, in fact, did not.

Herston was elected as a board member for District 5 back in 2020. According to a statement from the District Attorney's office, Herston never lived within the boundaries of that district.

Arrest documents also show Herston made up a fake name in an application for a Florida driver's license that was submitted in 2015.

Herston faces charges including perjury. He is out of jail on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4