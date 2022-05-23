Airport authority leader to be arraigned on perjury charges

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The vice-chair of the Charlotte County Airport Authority will be in court for arraignment Monday morning.

Commissioner James Walker Herston is accused of falsifying election documents — misrepresenting to voters that he lived in a certain district when he, in fact, did not.

Herston was elected as a board member for District 5 back in 2020. According to a statement from the District Attorney's office, Herston never lived within the boundaries of that district.

Arrest documents also show Herston made up a fake name in an application for a Florida driver's license that was submitted in 2015.

Herston faces charges including perjury. He is out of jail on $10,000 bond.