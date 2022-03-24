Commissioner accused of falsifying election documents

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Commissioner James Walker Herston, Vice-Chair of the Charlotte County Airport Authority, was arrested on a warrant Thursday, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Herston is accused of falsifying election documents by misrepresenting to voters that he lived in District 5 when he did not. He was elected as a board member for that district.

According to a statement by the attorney's office, it is alleged that Herston has never lived in District 5.

Herston is charged with one count each of Unauthorized or Unlawful Acts Related to Driver’s License or Identification Card and Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information.

He was also charged with two counts of perjury.

Herston's first appearance in court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, with a criminal arraignment scheduled for May 2. Bond was set at $10,000.