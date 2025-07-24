AI voice scams surge 241% post-pandemic, Americans lost more than $12 billion

AI voice scams are on pace to increase 100% this year alone, with scammers using more artificial intelligence to mimic loved ones' voices in fake emergency situations.

Americans lost more than $12.5 billion to AI voice scams in 2023, according to the most recent data available.

AI Voice Scams Surge 241%: How to Protect Yourself From Costly Deepfake Calls

Despite growing awareness of these scams, they continue to proliferate at an alarming rate. ReversePhone.com, a company that tracks scam trends, analyzed over 1,000 user-submitted phone scam reports between 2021 and May 2025 to understand how AI deepfake voice scams are affecting consumers.

The most reported AI voice scam tactic involved mimicking the voice of a child or relative to convince victims of a kidnapping or emergency situation.

The report found AI voice scams are on pace to increase 100% this year, the highest increase since tracking began in 2021.

The analysis revealed that parents, elderly individuals, dating app users, and non-English speakers—particularly Spanish and French speakers—are the most common targets for these sophisticated scams.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into daily life—from creating workout plans to finding budget vacation deals and enhancing photos—scammers are leveraging the same technology for malicious purposes.

To protect yourself from these scams, experts recommend letting calls from unknown numbers go to voicemail. This provides time to think clearly rather than responding emotionally.

If you receive a distressing call that appears to be from a loved one, hang up immediately and call that person directly to verify if they're actually in trouble or if the call was a scam.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.