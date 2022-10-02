After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 2

Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.

Reconnect with loved ones: Call 1-800-733-2767 and provide as much detail as you can. Alternatively, you can submit your information via forms found at COADFL.org or https://missing.fl.gov/es

Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 to make a contribution.

EVACUATIONS

The U.S. Coast Guard has organized a waterborne operation to help people evacuate Pine Island during daylight hours Sunday, Oct. 2.

Residents are asked to make their way to Pine Island Fire Department, 5700 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, where they will be taken by truck to Yucatan Waterfront on Pine Island Road via truck.

OUTAGES - Click here for information on interactive outage maps. Utility companies are aware of the widespread outages and ask you do not make new outage reports. FPL outages are sourced from the online map reports and indicate estimated restoration times; LCEC's outages are compiled by the company and posted to their social media channels at regular intervals.

FPL OUTAGES AS OF 5AM Sunday, Oct. 2

Manatee - 54,060

Sarasota - 104,580

DeSoto - 7,030

Charlotte - 76,900

Glades - 360

Lee - 137,840

Hendry - 2,710

Collier - 56,790

LCEC OUTAGES AS OF 5AM Sunday, Oct. 2

Marco Island 12,466 (7,116 on)

Immokalee 7,298 (8,442 on)

Carnestown 2,812 (427 on)

Lehigh Acres 14,896 (18,230 on)

North Fort Myers 55,374 (905 on)

Cape Coral 94,276 (0 on)

Pine Island 7,398 (0 on)

Sanibel 10,946 (0 on)

In a statement offered late Friday, the City of Cape Coral said damage assessment of the electric grid is expected to continue Saturday before the next phase of the restoration process, which will focus on major facilities that supply power to main circuits. "After that, crews will focus on restoration of the largest number of customers in one area," the statement said. "LCEC crews will be deployed to all parts of Cape Coral, and the six-county service territory. More than 1,000 resources are dedicated to restoration and additional resources are on the way."

WATER SAFETY

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for all customers of Lee County Utilities as well as other utilities serving Lee County. This includes residents of Fort Myers, Cape Coral. Customers of some utilities – such as FGUA in Lehigh and Bonita Springs Utilities – no longer have to boil water. Check with your utility to determine your status – but if you do not know, continue to boil as a precaution.

Collier County Public Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil/disinfection water notice for customers on Gulf Shore Drive. Residents may check the current status of boil water notices on the Water Outage and Boil Water map at colliercountyfl.gov/boilwatermap

CURFEWS

A mandatory curfew is in place for all of Collier County and the City of Naples between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. It is anticipated that the curfew will remain in effect until power is largely restored.

FOOD AND WATER

An ice distribution is planned for Sunday starting at 9 a.m. at the Orion Center parking lot at 6651 Orion Drive in Fort Myers while supplies last.

Cape Coral – along with state and federal partners – will begin opening distribution points for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. The announcement of their locations and opening times is forthcoming.

Sarasota County has created a Twitter thread listing points of distribution, which you can access here.

Lee County released a list of distribution points, which will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs

Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers

Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral

Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral

Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

TRANSPORTATION

Naples Airport remains on a reduced schedule from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Florida International Airport says normal operations will resume once power and water outages can be restored. An estimated date, according to a Twitter post responding to a question about the timeframe, is October 7.

In addition, RSW reminds drone pilots: Drones are not permitted at/around RSW or FMY for the safety of all emergency and humanitarian efforts.

MEDICAL

FPL announced it has restored service to all hospitals in its coverage area. This is expected to expedite recovery and reopenings for ERs and medical facilities.

SCHOOLS

All Lee County Schools campuses will remain closed next week.

Charlotte County Schools campuses will remain closed until further notice.

