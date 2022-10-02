Watch Now
Coast Guard begins Pine Island evacuations

Coast Guard officials will begin evacuating those stuck on Pine Island since Wednesday's landfall of Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Oct 02, 2022
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard will begin evacuating people stuck on Pine Island starting at daybreak on Sunday.

Hurricane Ian damaged the only bridge to the island, leaving those who rode out the storm stranded without a way out.

Residents are being asked to make their way to the Pine Island Fire Department on Bokeelia Road, where they will be taken to the Yucatan Waterfront.

From there, the Coast Guard will take evacuees across Matlacha Pass to D&D Bait and Tackle on Pine Island Road in Matlacha.

Lee Tran will then take them to a nearby shelter.

Since the hurricane, we know some teams and volunteers have been helping rescue people and get them off the island.

There are people who are still hesitant about leaving the island they call home, but local officials say evacuating is the safest thing to do.

