Fort Myers councilman pushes to find local solutions to homeowner's insurance crisis

FORT MYERS, Fla. — More people are being priced out of paradise between the affordable housing crisis to homeowners insurance. Fort Myers Councilman Johnny Streets is looking to see how they can tackle the insurance crisis.

The crisis cannot come at a worst time, especially because it's hurricane season and not having coverage is risky. Some people don't have a choice though because companies are unexpectedly dropping them. It's a trend Streets is taking notice to.

"They're [companies] leaving people without coverage," Streets said.

The ongoing issue prompted him to bring it up at last week's City Council meeting. He wants to talk to legislative assistants in Tallahassee to find solutions, but start the conversation in Fort Myers.

"We’ve created now another affordable housing trust fund. Some of those funds may be used to offset some of those things," Streets suggested.

He also threw grants out as an idea, specifically for retired homeowners.

"Get them a new roof so that way they don’t lose their insurance," Streets said. "And I think at some point in time you need to put a cap on how much you can charge something."

Streets would also like to see help from special interest groups and corporations.

In the meantime, he wants to keep the conversation going with fellow council members.

"First of all, we have to be on the same page. We have a difference of opinion," Streets said. "And we air those things out at council and have the advice of the City Manager and staff to navigate us in the direction of what’s best for our citizens of the City of Fort Myers."