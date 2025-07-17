Active duty military members losing more money to scams than civilians

Active duty military members are losing significantly more money to scams than civilians, according to recent reports, impacting more than 62,000 service members in Florida alone.

July is Military Consumer Protection Month, and the numbers are concerning. In 2024, military consumers reported a 50% higher financial loss to scammers than other Americans.

Military Members Losing 50% More to Scams: How Florida's Service Members Can Stay Safe

Active-duty service members are especially vulnerable due to frequent relocations, deployments, and unique financial situations.

The impact on Florida families is substantial, as the state has the sixth highest military population in the country.

The top scams targeting military consumers include online purchases, fake jobs, cryptocurrency investments, home improvements and vacation deals.

The Better Business Bureau says always be skeptical of deals that sound too good to be true.

BBB Tips to Protect Military Consumers:



Be skeptical of deals that sound too good to be true. Deep discounts, perfect job offers, or urgent investment opportunities can be red flags. Always take time to verify the legitimacy of the offer.

Do your research. Before making a purchase or accepting a job offer, search for the company on the BBB to check for licensing, accreditation, and customer reviews.

Avoid unsolicited links and attachments. Scammers often impersonate trusted organizations or use fake logos, emails, or Caller IDs to make themselves seem legitimate to use links or downloads to install malware and steal personal information. When in doubt, don’t click.

Use secure, traceable payment methods. Avoid paying with gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Credit cards offer more protection and recourse if something goes wrong.

Verify website authenticity. Look for secure URLs (HTTPS), correct domains, and readable reviews – especially given that 87% of victims of online purchase scams lost money.

Online “friends” offering to introduce you to cryptocurrency. Be wary of “friends” who reach out to you on social media and tell you they made money with cryptocurrency. Never share your Social Security/SIN or driver’s license with these unsolicited contacts.

Watch for employment scams involving overpayment. Fake checks with inflated amounts, a hallmark of many scams, often prompt victims to refund the difference before realizing the check is fraudulent.

Demand a contract and recent references for home improvement contractors. Ask for recent client references, review their BBB business profile and insist on detailed written agreements showing company details and licensing information.

