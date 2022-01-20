A new monoclonal site set to open in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fl. — A new monoclonal site is set to open, thanks to the Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services and Emergency Management and the Naples Beach Hotel/Atkins Group. Both groups signed a lease agreement to begin the process.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier will lead the operations and clinical efforts and will assist with working directly with on-site contractors.

The Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services and Emergency Management will continue to monitor and keep a sharp eye on traffic and there other usual operations. The Bureau expects that they may run into a few challenges, but believe they are well positioned to provide a solid level of service with minimal impact to the community.