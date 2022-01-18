A message from Lee County Sheriff on safety post tornados

Lee County, FLA - 24 hours after the multiple tornados hit Southwest Florida...neighbors are coming together to assess the damage.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is working to make sure sure no one is looting or taking advantage of residents impacted by the tornados

Sheriff Carmine Marceno, “Too good to be true is too good to be true. If someone is offering to fix your house at a rate that is almost you can’t even believe it...first thing make sure someone has a license. A license contractor, they have insurance because again if something happens in your house the liability falls on the homeowner so make certain you don’t just have anyone show up who’s an opportunist that wants to take advantage of a person/homeowner again.”

As Sheriff Marceno explains make sure they are licensed and insured...adding you can also check into the contracting company with the county before someone works on your house.

Also… remember to safeguard your house the best you can. If you see someone browsing around your neighborhood - you can call that in for your safety.

Even after all the devastation the community is really coming together but it's hard to imagine what they are going through.

“When you leave at night you say yourself wow what just happened in a matter of seconds that person‘s life has changed so you can do everything you can and it’s still not enough... you can’t change or control weather but we’re very lucky that in this county we work so well together,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Tracy tells FOX 4 that it's really something seeing neighbors come together, “When we first pulled up here yesterday... we got the phone call it was pure devastation. We’ve had a couple people and a non-profit organization come in to help. We had a guy on Facebook willing to help and we’ve had 40 people here alone that just helped all of the neighbors clean up the yards, it’s just been phenomenal having the help.”

Carson Kincaid was one of the men there on Water Ln helping Tracy and many others. Carson is helping with a local non profit, “When I got home I looked it up on the news and saw the name of this town and thought I’d come out and help you know.”

Still a lot to fix but making progress…Sheriff Marceno says his office is pulling all details and plans together, “We’re in those areas right now as we speak. I’m going to be assessing the after the post storm right now I’m going to be flying in the helicopter. I spoke yesterday to the Governor’s office, I spoke to Senator Scott’s office...I spoke to Senator Rubio’s office. Everybody wants to help those in need so it’s nice to see even though this is a tragic event someone's home is taken from them in the flash of an eye but it’s nice to see everyone come together to make sure we help everybody.”

Lee County Sheriffs Office is working with the United Way and the Red Cross as well as many others…And if you aren’t sure about security or someone coming around your house…

“Your home is your home if you are uncertain if you see something that doesn’t appear to be right call us we want that face to face we want to help you and make our residents safe. It’s heartfelt if you see someone’s home that is damaged when things are taken away in a flash of an eye and you as the Sheriff you want to fix it immediately you can’t fix it immediately so you do everything you can to make sure their safe. Have food, water clothing the basics,” Sheriff Marceno.

Lee County Sheriffs Office says the best ways to help is to get with the United way or the Red Cross. You can call 211 to reach United Way.