A high-speed chase in Lee Co. ends with "self-inflicted gunshot"

LEE CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man from Lehigh Acres shot himself during an attempted traffic stop on Monday.

Troopers say they tried to pull over a 2010 Toyota Corolla that was seen speeding on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 153 in Charlotte County.

The driver did not stop, FHP says, and eventually exited I-75 at Exit 138 (State Road 82).

According to highway patrol, the car struck a crub, spun out and came to a stop on Colonial Boulevard - east of State Road 82.

FHP says as troopers approached the car, they found a man slumped over in the driver's seat with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Aid was provided on scene, according to the report, and the driver was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital by EMS in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.