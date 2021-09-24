A celebration of Caribbean culture set for Sunday in Downtown Fort Myers

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — If you love the culture of the Caribbean, you might want to check out an event happening this weekend.

“Riddim on a Rooftop” or "R.O.A.R" comes to Southwest Florida, as what organizers call a "carnival-like" event.

Carnival is an international celebration of Caribbean culture and people.

Organizers say this Sunday’s event brings that excitement to Southwest Florida, along with staple food and music - including international soca music singer Alison Hinds.

Stacy Williams owns King Leo Promotions - the company behind this event and previous Carnival-like celebrations that have taken place in downtown Fort Myers.

She says highlighting island culture in our area’s personal for her and her Guyanese heritage.

“One of the important things for me raising my children in Southwest Florida was to make sure they were still part of our culture and they still got the importance of the good aspects of our culture,” she tells FOX 4.

Williams says “rooftop” is in the event’s name, but the company’s rented out even more space at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center to encourage social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols.

She also says: everyone is invited.

“I want to see all colors, shades, size…the question I’ve been getting the most is what to wear. Wear whatever makes you comfortable because you are going to be partying all night!”

The event’s scheduled to be held at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center on Sunday, September 26.

Many local businesses have collaborated to make R.O.A.R possible. You can find out more about those organizations, further details about the event and ticket information here.

