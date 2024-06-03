88-year-old man dies; female hospitalized in Cape Coral murder-suicide attempt

The Cape Coral Police Department says an 88-year-old man has died and a woman is injured following an attempted murder-suicide.

Police say on Sunday night, they responded to a house located on SW 4th Court in reference to a shooting.

Investigators say upon arrival, they found a female with serious gunshot injuries and a deceased man.

Officers applied life-saving measures to the female victim and she was taken to the hospital.

Police have identified the male as Joseph William Johnson, 88.

A preliminary investigation conducted by police concluded that Johnson used a handgun to shoot the victim before shooting himself.

Investigators say they found a suicide note that discussed Johnson and the victim ending their lives together.

The victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Cape Coral Police Department, and this investigation remains ongoing