6-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Friends, family, nurses and doctors surrounded six-year-old Ever Young to celebrate the conclusion of her chemotherapy.

Back in 2020, when Ever was just four years old, she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia T-Cell.

Now, two years later, Ever took joyful pictures with her friends and family, did a cartwheel, high-fived all of her nurses and got to eat some ice cream cake.

Dr. Craig MacArthur, the medical director for pediatric hematology at Golisano Children’s Hospital, first met Ever when she was in the ICU. He commented that, though she didn’t look very sick, her lab results showed she was quite sick. He said Ever’s family’s interest in normalizing her life through her treatment was key.

“She’s very athletic, a very good student, and, you know, both parents are in education,” Dr. MacArthur said. “She’s just a really well-rounded kid.”

Ever’s father, Jimmy Young, said it was Ever’s positivity that got their family through the past two years.

“Her smile was always there. No matter how bad she felt, she always had a beautiful smile,” Young said. “She’s been super strong - nothing negative at all at any given time - super positive.”

Mr. Young said that, now that chemo is over, their family is looking forward to spending time under the sun together this summer.

