Fort Myers girl ready to celebrate summer cancer free

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a big day for 6-year-old Ever Young. The Fort Myers girl is having her chemotherapy port removed at Golisano Children's Hospital after a two-year battle with cancer.

Ever was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia T-Cell in January of 2020. It’s an aggressive form of blood cancer and took her family by surprise.

“She just complained of a bellyache,” explains Ever’s dad, Jimmy Young. “We didn't think anything of it.”

Within a few days, he said the bellyache turned into pain so she went to her doctor.

"Right away the pediatrician said we need to go to hospital and we never made it home from the hospital that day,” Young said.

Ever’s doctors and oncologists started her chemotherapy right away.

Her mom, dad, and older brother, Jacoby, were still trying to wrap their head around the news.

“How could this happen? You know, is this hereditary? We were freaking out,” her dad explained.

The doctors explained that Ever’s acute leukemia was aggressive but treatable. He knew it would be a difficult road but said he wasn’t prepared for how quickly the medications and treatments took a toll on his little girl.

“He told us there would be you know some hair loss and mild discomfort and everything like that, but I didn't think it would happen so fast. It happened fast,” he said.

Ever lost her hair and had some very rough days in the hospital but for the most part, she always had a smile on her face.

She inspired so many people with her positive attitude and perseverance.

"On treatment days, after all, day chemo she would say, hey, Mom, Dad, I'm gonna go softball and we're sitting around the house thinking, there's no way you're gonna go softball, but, she would come downstairs dressed and ready to go so we said, ok, we're going to softball,” he laughed.

Ever loves the game and her team but dad says she has another passion too.

"Her biggest dream is gymnastics. She really loves gymnastics,” he says.

So much so, that some pictures of her in the hospital even show her working on her handstand in her hospital room.

Now, with her port removed and a cancer-free diagnosis Ever’s family is breathing a sigh of relief.

They know they have to proceed with caution, but, for now, they are just focusing on the simple things, like watching their kids play outside.

“I just look out the window with just the biggest smile on my face. Because you know, 2020 None of that was possible,” Ever’s dad explains.

It's possible now because of how strong this little girl is. As her family and friends would say she's #everstrong

