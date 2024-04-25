52 people arrested for drugs and guns in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says after a months-long investigation, 52 arrests were made and all were connected to drugs and guns.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno says deputies found at least 10 different homes in Lee County over the course of three to four months.

The drugs found include cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and 81 pounds of marijuana.

"We have a bunch of investigations and cases that we're looking into right now. I can tell you probably, give or take, just about the 15 to 20 count", Marceno said Thursday.

Twenty-four guns were located, too, the sheriff confirmed.

The bust comes after a new task force was created, which targets overdose deaths and locating the people suspected of giving drug to victims.