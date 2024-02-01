33 people arrested in Charlotte County drug bust

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff''s Office says more than 30 people have been arrested following Operation 'Restart'.

Through the investigation, deputies say they discovered 64 cases of suspects selling, delivering and possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and/or cocaine.

The sheriff's office says 27 of those cases involved trafficking - which holds a three-year minimum sentence.

Deputies say the narcotics unit seized the following:

