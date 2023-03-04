300-acre brush fire continues to burn in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Multiple fires sparked across Southwest Florida Friday—lighting up every county in our area, including the massive 300-acre fire in Collier County.

According to the Forest Service, at last check on Saturday morning, it's still only 25 percent contained as of 10:00 a.m. The fire caused evacuations for the area but was lifted around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Michael Harris, with the Forest Service, confirmed that the fire started around Wilson Road going south.

Saturday morning when driving near the intersection of Wilson and Immokalee Road there was not only fog but also thick smoke from the fire. As the day progressed and the sun came out and the visibility improved.

Patches of grass appeared to have been scorched by the fire and FOX 4 did see a home that appeared to have been damaged by the fire.

Harris said that currently there isn't confirmation if any homes have been damaged due to the fire, but that will be determined when crews conduct the damage assessments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters say Friday's winds played a major part. When the fire first sparked, the Collier County Sheriff's office did issue an evacuation, but it was lifted Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

This story is developing, please check back for updates as we learn more information.