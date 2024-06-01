2024 Hurricane Season begins, forecasters predict a very active season

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hurricane Season is officially upon us.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season started on Saturday and runs through the end of November. Experts at both NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center and Colorado State University are predicting a very active season thanks to the coming switch from El Nino to La Nina and Atlantic water temperatures that are already similar to what you would expect in August and not the start of June.

This year’s NOAA forecast was the most aggressive ever released by them in May. They are predicting 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes, category 3 or stronger.

Meanwhile Colorado State University forecast lead by Dr. Phil Klotzbach is forecasting 23 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 majors.

Both forecasts are well above the statistical norms of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 majors.

You might remember the Greek names used up until 2021. That only happened twice. But because the World Meteorological Organization retired some of the Greek names, a new supplemental list of names was established. If we run out of the 21 names for this season, we would start using names on the supplemental list.

For example, Alberto will be the first name used during the 2024. If we get through William, the supplemental list would start with Adria.

Despite the active forecast, hurricane season doesn’t typically peak up August and September.

Now is the time to be prepared.

