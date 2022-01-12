Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

18 year-old arrested for two different burglaries

items.[0].image.alt
source
police
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 18:55:50-05

IMMOKALEE, Fl. — An 18 year-old has been arrested Tuesday on felony charges after detectives linked him to a robbery and a vehicle burglary in Immokalee.

The robberies took place Sunday minutes apart by Gionvanni Rodriguez.

Arrest reports say Rodriguez broke into a vehicle that was parked outside a residence on Firebush Circle. As he was leaving the area, he approached two people who were sitting inside a vehicle parked on Crestview Circle and demanded their phones, reports said.

According to Collier County authorities, the vehicle break-in was captured on the victim’s doorbell video camera.

Detectives found Rodriguez at a house on Apple Street and took him into custody.
Rodriguez was in possession of two iPhones at the time of his arrest, reports said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4