18 year-old arrested for two different burglaries

IMMOKALEE, Fl. — An 18 year-old has been arrested Tuesday on felony charges after detectives linked him to a robbery and a vehicle burglary in Immokalee.

The robberies took place Sunday minutes apart by Gionvanni Rodriguez.

Arrest reports say Rodriguez broke into a vehicle that was parked outside a residence on Firebush Circle. As he was leaving the area, he approached two people who were sitting inside a vehicle parked on Crestview Circle and demanded their phones, reports said.

According to Collier County authorities, the vehicle break-in was captured on the victim’s doorbell video camera.

Detectives found Rodriguez at a house on Apple Street and took him into custody.

Rodriguez was in possession of two iPhones at the time of his arrest, reports said.

