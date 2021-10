FORT MYERS, Fl. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting incident on Royal Palm Avenue and Dora Street. The shooting occurred on September 30, 2021.

Two people were shot and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was located and arrested on October 8, his 18th birthday.

He is being charged with two charges of Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and under 18 unlawful possession of a firearm.