17-year-old killed after crashing into a light pole with downed powerline

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 17-year-old male was killed on US 17 and Robin Road after crashing into a light pole on Sunday.

According to State troopers, when the boy, Brian Sanchez got out of the vehicle he came into contact with a downed power line and was instantly killed.

Many Arcadia residents spoke with us about how they found it hard to believe such a kind and loving teenager that was so deeply involved in his community could go so young.

On Monday many people came to pay their respects and shared stories of their memories of Sanchez.

"Everything he did was out of love." said sister Kiela Trujillo.

Sanchez sold candy, cut the lawns for the elderly, worked as a mechanic, and also coached soccer.

During his last few weeks alive, Sanchez was kept very busy planning for his 18th Birthday

We reached out to Florida Power and Light to find out more about how a tragedy like this could happen and if it could have been avoided.

"We are aware of the serious incident that occurred Saturday night involving a member of the public who passed away after coming in contact with energized equipment on Southwest Robin Road in Arcadia. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. At this time, the incident is under investigation..."

As the investigation develops, The family, friends, and community stay near the place that was like a second home to their brother, son, coach, friend, and community caretaker.

"He's here with us all the time….we know he's here with us." said sister Trujillo