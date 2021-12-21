17-year-old arrested in connection with Lee County home invasion

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested who they link to the deadly home invasion.

Fox 4 isn't identifying her as she is a minor and the Lee County Sheriff's Office hasn't outlined what they believed she did.

She was charged with home invasion robbery and criminal conspiracy in connection with the September home invasion on Brandon St.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a Facebook post:

“I have made myself very clear, residents in Lee County will defend themselves. If you break into someone’s home or assist with it, you WILL face the consequences.” Sheriff Carmine Marceno

This news comes after another suspect, 38-year-old Richard Cochran was arrested last week in this same case. Investigators said he broke into the home with an accomplice and held the family at gunpoint.

Sheriff Marceno talked about Cochran's arrest at a recent press conference.

“Want to talk about home invasion robbery with a firearm with shots fired… one of the most violent you can do to someone in their home," he said.

Deputies said a 16-year-old male helped Cochran search the home. They said he encountered a family member who was armed and shot him. He died of his injuries.

Sheriff Marceno also said another person was shot inside the home. He is a minor and a member of the family that was targeted. He survived his injuries.