Man arrested in connection with deadly home invasion

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a man involved in a deadly home invasion is now in jail.

38-year-old Richard Cochran is accused of breaking into a home with an accomplice and holding the family inside hostage at gunpoint.

People living on Brandon St. tell us the home break-in at the house on Sept. 20th was definitely unusual for the area.

“This neighborhood has always been quiet. I’ve been here for 30 years," said Richard Huff, who lives just down the road from the house that was broken into.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Cochran held the family hostage while his accomplice Robert Mosely searched the house.

“The other suspect searching the home encountered another resident and shot them," said Sheriff Marceno in a press conference Thursday.

Marceno said that’s when another family member who was armed shot and killed Mosely. He said that was the right thing to do.

“I tell my residents, don’t be a victim. You protect your family and meet deadly force with deadly force," said Sheriff Marceno.

Cochran fled the scene and was on the run until Thursday. Neighbors we spoke with said they’re glad he’s off the streets, and they hope things get back to normal.

“They knew who they were looking for, so it’s about time they found him," said Richard Eggleston, who lives right across from the house that was broken into.

“I’m hoping it was a very limited and isolated incident that, I’m sure it’s not going to reoccur around this area," said Huff.

In addition to a felony murder charge, the Sheriff’s Office said Cochran faces a multitude of other charges, including possession of a gun by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery.