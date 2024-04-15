11 Lee County schools named "Schools of Excellence"

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District says 11 of its schools have been designated as "Schools of Excellence" for the 2022 - 2023 school year by the Florida State Board of Education.

Schools are designated as a School of Excellence if the school’s percentage of possible points earned in its school grade calculation is in the 80th percentile or higher for schools comprised of the same grade group, according to the Florida Department of Education.

The eleven schools earning this recognition are the following:



Edison Park Creative and Expressive Arts School

Fort Myers Beach Elementary

Pine Island Elementary

Pinewoods Elementary

Rayma C. Page Elementary

Three Oaks Elementary

Cypress Lake Middle School

Gulf Middle School

Trafalgar Middle School

The Sanibel School

Fort Myers High School

Five charter schools also earned the School of Excellence designation:

The Island School

Oasis Charter Elementary-North

Oasis Charter Elementary-South

Oasis Charter Middle

Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School

"I am deeply grateful for the state's recognition of these schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Savage. “It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire educational community. Every school within our district shares in this honor, and it reflects the collective excellence of our principals, teachers, and students."

Florida's Board of Education says the Schools of Excellence program was created by the Florida Legislature in 2017.

Schools that qualify for the designation keep their designation for up to three years.

Then, they have to renew.

In 2022-23, 783 schools were designated as a School of Excellence. Of these schools, 658 maintained their designation from 2021-22, 37 renewed their designation, and 88 were newly designated in 2022-23 by meeting the requirements for the first time.