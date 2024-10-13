Collier County Public Schools resuming classes Monday after Hurricane Milton

Collier County Public Schools announced that it will be open for learning on Monday after Hurricane Milton forced closures.

The district says all sites have power. All district leases and after school activities are also scheduled to resume on Monday.

Since school has been paused for Hurricane Milton, the district said it is moving the end of the first quarter back one week. Because of that, the Teacher Planning Day will now be on Oct. 25 instead of Oct. 18. Students will now have school on Oct. 18 but not on Oct. 25.

In a statement, the district said:

"As our community continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Milton, we understand every family has unique circumstances and concerns. If you feel it is in the best interest of your child(ren) to stay home, we fully respect your decision. We kindly ask that you communicate with your child(ren)’s school to validate the absence. This will ensure we maintain clear lines of communication.





In order to meet the Florida Department of Education’s instructional requirements, CCPS is evaluating our Academic Calendar in terms of Hurricane Make-Up Days. Any additional changes to the Academic Calendar will be announced once a decision is made by the School Board."

Parents are being told to monitor their emails and the district website and social media pages for updates.

