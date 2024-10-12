Most Lee County schools to reopen Monday; two need temporary sites

LEE COUNTY, Fla (WFTX) — The Lee County School District says it will welcome students back on Monday to all but two of its buildings.

Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and the Sanibel School will remain closed, because of what the district describes as "water intrusion and damage." It says these buildings will need additional time for proper remediation.

According to the district, families who attend these two schools will be notified by Sunday at 5 p.m. about how and where to report on Monday.

The district said Saturday evening that 91% of its campuses have power and that most area roads are safe for travel.

Any employees or families in need of additional support are encouraged to contact their supervisor or school site directly.