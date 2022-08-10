Trent's First Day Forecast for classroom newbies

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The first day of school is upon us, and for many just like you, this is your very first day in a big school. Or, you've just moved to Southwest Florida (Hi, by the way!) and it's an entirely new school.

Don't worry - we can tell you what to expect on this big day.

By the time you hit the bus stop, we're predicting patches of shyness that may linger for an hour or two.

As the sun rises, so will your smile - you'll find lots of new friends, friendly teachers and activities to keep you busy through the morning.

There will be mostly hungry conditions as we get closer to the lunch hour. Whether your parents packed lunch or you're getting some from the cafeteria workers, those hungry feelings will be clearing by mid-afternoon.

That tasty grub will give you the energy you need to get through the later classes, and the all-important recess period! Running speeds could be as fast as 15 miles per hour in some playgrounds, so give yourself plenty of room for your neighbors as they play tag.

Energy levels will certainly be dropping as the school day ends. By final bell, be prepared for a slower walk back to the bus as you're taken back home to share the details of your first day with your family.

We predict you'll be excited to do it all over again tomorrow!

Parents: Partly cloudy conditions through most of the day with a high of 95.