NAPLES, Fla. — A private school in Naples has taken a proactive approach to school safety by hiring a full-time K-9 unit to help protect students from potential threats, including active shooters.

The Village School of Naplesis the first in Florida to implement this type of active shooter response program, which features K-9 Colby, a highly trained dog capable of detecting explosives, guns, and ammunition. Colby works full-time on campus with her handler, Officer Daniel Bledsoe.

"You can't outrun her": This Naples school hired a K-9 unit to prevent shooting threats

“So, in addition to the layers of security we already have—our campus security officers—we now have an invaluable tool like K-9 Colby,” Bledsoe said.

The dog is trained to detect the scent of gunpowder and respond to gunfire by moving toward the source rather than away from it.

“What she does is smell gunpowder, hear gunshots, and then we run towards it to stop any threats,” he said.

The addition of a K-9 unit was part of a larger security initiative spearheaded by both parents and staff. The school partnered with Skool Dogs, a national K-9 security service founded in response to the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

“It was actually a dual mission from the parents and the staff,” said Kelsie Landis, a staff member and mother of three students at the school. “We really took the time and had a whole security initiative and fundraiser," she added.

Parents like Joe Merlino supported the effort, saying the extra security is worth the cost.

“We were all for it, and we’re blessed to have a school that cares this much about safety,” Merlino said.

The Village School of Naples says it is the only school in Florida to implement this security approach and one of just four in the country partnering with Skool Dogs.

Bledsoe hopes other schools will follow suit.

“School shootings are unacceptable. We don’t want kids getting hurt, injured, or killed,” he said. “Our hope is that every school has an officer and a K-9. That’s what we’re passionate about—keeping our kids, parents, and staff safe," he added.