Woman stabbed during home invasion, Collier County deputies say

NAPLES, Fla. — A woman was stabbed during a home invasion in Collier County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they were called around 5:04 a.m. to a burglary and stabbing in the 5200 block of 24th Avenue Southwest.

Investigators said someone entered the home, stabbed an adult woman, and then escaped the scene.

The victim was transported by Med Flight with traumatic injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time as authorities continue their investigation into Monday morning, according to CCSO.