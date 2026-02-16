Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman killed in 3 vehicle crash on I-75 in Collier County

FHP says she hit one vehicle, then crossed the median and hit an on-coming vehicle
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — A 66-year-old woman from Naples was killed in a crash on I-75 Sunday night, according the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was driving west on the interstate near mile marker 70, when she collided with a car in front of her.

That impact forced her into the guardrail, then across the median and into eastbound traffic. That's when troopers say she hit an SUV and overturned. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 52-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in the SUV were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett