The Naples Pier rebuild is officially underway, bringing welcome progress after a three-year wait. But as the iconic structure prepares to welcome visitors again, wildlife experts are preparing for a potential surge in injured pelicans.

The von Arx Wildlife Hospital is already planning ahead, hoping to place transport boxes around the pier to help rescue injured birds when the structure reopens.

Wildlife experts anticipate more Pelican injuries after Naples pier is rebuilt

"We are anticipating that we are going to get more pelicans in. I mean there's going to be people at the pier, more people able to help but what we really hoping is just to educate the public," said Lauren Barkley, Associate Director at the von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

The numbers tell a concerning story. In the year before Hurricane Ian, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida tracked 169 injured pelicans tied to the pier. The following year, that number dropped to 71 — a roughly 58% decline that took significant pressure off the von Arx hospital.

"So typically, it's through fishing line, they're getting entangled whether that is someone reeling up for a fish, the bird will get tangled in the line," Barkley explained.

When mishandled, fishing hooks often lead to severe cuts, sending pelicans to the wildlife hospital.

The healing process can take up to three months, according to von Arx Hospital.

"It involves antibiotics, making sure that they have fluids, staying hydrated," Barkley said.

With the pier's completion expected to bring more visitors, Barkley believes more pelicans will inevitably be injured.

To help prevent some of those injuries, the hospital hopes to partner with the city to improve awareness, address fishing practices, and have rescue boxes readily available when pelicans need help.

"So, we're looking at this as a great opportunity to collaborate with the city and hopefully be able to work with them and you know maybe reinforcing some rules or just making sure, educating the public that we are protecting the pelicans when this pier reopens," Barkley said.

The city anticipates the pier will reopen in July of 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.