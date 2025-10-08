What should Naples look like in 20 years? City wants input on long term plans

NAPLES, Fla. — What should Naples look like in 2045? The city is crafting a plan to guide its growth, and people who live in the city now have a chance to weigh in.

The city's planning board on Wednesday discussed the “Naples 2045 Comprehensive Plan." The current draft of the plan outlines priorities like addressing environmental sensitivity, healthcare, and affordability.

WATCH AS PEOPLE WEIGH IN ON WHAT THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE CITY PRIORITIZE:

What should Naples look like in 20 years? City seeks feedback on long term plans

“The comprehensive plan is like a blueprint for the city’s growth and development in the future and the reason we call it the Naples 2045 plan is because it looks ahead 20 years,” Gallet said.

Gallet said community input will help city leaders make decisions about resiliency, managing growth, and preserving Naples’ character.

“The community here set a vision a few years ago, and that vision is informing our next steps. That’s going to help set policies for resiliency, managing growth, the pressures of growth. All of those hot topics we’re concerned with are helping inform the comp plan,” Gallet explained.

Consultants expect Naples to see a decline in peak-season population even as Collier County grows, along with an aging population and larger households. They also said rental properties are on the rise.

People who spoke to Fox 4 downtown say they want improvements in traffic, parking, and the city’s overall look.

“I think access and traffic control, parking and things like that. It’s a beautiful place,” said John Cardillo.

“Maybe choose a look for Naples, kinda like downtown has a look,” said Mary Stober, a Collier County resident.

City staff say they are still in the early stages, gathering data before making final recommendations to City Council next year.

Residents can share feedback online at Naples2045.com.

City leaders expect to finalize the plan by the end of 2026.