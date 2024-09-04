'We won't give up': Search for missing man continues in remote Collier Co forest

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 64-year-old Eduardo Ramirez, a man who is believed to have gone missing in a remote part of Collier County last week.

Eduardo Ramirez is a veteran who lives in the Golden Gate Estates and his family beleives he disappeared near Beck Boulevard in East Naples, near the Picayune Strand State Forest.

Deputies discovered Ramirez’s empty vehicle in the area on Friday, but there has been no sign of him since. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Ramirez was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark polo shirt. His family says they last spoke to him on Thursday.

“I hope that he's still out here. I pray that he's still out here, and I have faith that he's still out here,” said Liset Ramirez, Eduardo’s sister.

Eduardo is diabetic and dependent on daily medication, his family says. Before he disappeared, Liset says he had called a friend complaining about having car trouble.

“He called his friend's house, and he's like, 'I'm not going to be able to take out the car myself, it's getting water, I'm going to need a tow truck to come get me,' and he was asked, 'Well, where are you?' and he's like, 'I have no idea where this is, there's a bunch of trees,’” said Liset, describing the last interaction they had with Eduardo.

Liset believes her brother’s lack of medication may have disoriented him. Eduardo Ramirez's phone reportedly died before the family could trace his location. The next day, deputies found his vehicle with a hat lying nearby, Liset explained.

“My sister, when she talked to him, he was coherent. He knew he was by trees and he knew he couldn't get the car out of the water himself and that he needed help and that he needed to get picked up. At this point, he hasn't had his metformin in five days,” Liset said.

The search area is vast; Picayune Strand State Forest covers over 74,000 acres. Despite the challenges, Liset is hopeful that her brother is still out there. She plans to continue the search with more volunteers on Wednesday morning.

“I just don't want anyone to give up, and anyone that wants to help us, they can come out and join us” she urged.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to Ramirez's whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.