"We won't give it up": Family-run ranch in East Naples fights to stay open amid land use dispute

NAPLES, Fla. — A family-run ranch in East Naples says it may be forced to close within 60 days amid a regulatory dispute involving Collier County and the South Florida Water Management District.

Good Mood Ranch has been a local destination for families to learn about farm life and agriculture for the past two years. But owner Luc Goemaere says recent complaints and a land classification dispute now threaten its future.

“We have two disputes; one is the county and one is the water management,” Goemaere explained.

Goemaere says the ranch has faced multiple code enforcement cases with the county for more than three years. He said county officials told him he needed a permit to remove vegetation, a requirement he disputes, and that he is facing $100 daily fines.

“There were four complaints, and three complaints were solved in one week — they accepted us as a bona fide farm,” Goemaere said. “But the fourth division in the same building didn’t accept us. So I think there’s some problem in the county — if three people say it’s green and one says it’s red, I don’t know where we are," he added.

Goemaere is also in a dispute with the South Florida Water Management District. He purchased the 23-acre property purchased in 2023 as farmland but it contains wetlands which may be subject to certain restrictions.

“Their case is that we cannot farm on wetlands … that’s their case,” Goemaere explained. “But we are agricultural rural zone, and the water management district inspector told us it should not be agricultural rural zone — that doesn’t make sense to me," he added.

Goemaere says he received a notice ordering him to remove all animals and structures within 60 days or face closure. As he awaits the outcome of his appeal, he has launched a petition to save the ranch that has gathered more than 1,200 signatures.

“We don’t ask people to give us money. We only want them to sign the petition so we can show we are important in Collier County,” Goemaere said.

Collier County and the South Florida Water Management District did not immediately respond to requests for comment.