'We can't afford it': Naples St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled just before 50th anniversary

NAPLES, Fla. — For nearly 50 years, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade has illuminated downtown Naples with green lights and leprechauns, but this year it is coming to a halt. The Naples St. Patrick Foundation announced it's officially canceling its annual event, citing skyrocketing costs that have made it financially impossible to continue.

Just months before what would have been its 50th anniversary, organizers say city fees have transformed the volunteer-run celebration into a financial burden.

"It's entirely volunteer-run. We are a small group of committed volunteers. No one receives compensation, and we do not charge the public to attend or enjoy the event" a foundation representative said at a Wednesday city council meeting.

The foundation reports that city fees alone have risen from just a few thousand dollars a decade ago to about $25,000 today. Even more dramatic is the cost for required police barricades, which jumped from under $5,000 last year to more than $40,000 this year, according to the foundation.

"We cannot, in good conscience, continue fundraising efforts to cover municipal and barricade enforcement costs required by the City," the group said in a statement.

Other local organizations, including Naples Pride, have also complained about excessive fees for security downtown.

The St. Patrick Foundation asked the city to waive the fees during Wednesday's council meeting, but the request was unanimously declined.

"We have too many events. We have too much going on — we are not an event venue," City Councilman Bill Kramer said.

The decision has sparked strong reactions across Naples, where many residents have made the parade an annual tradition.

"I'm shocked. I'm surprised. I mean, that's the first," said Debby, a Naples resident.

Maryann Schanck, a 30-year resident, expressed disappointment about losing the community staple.

"Kind of bummed, because it's such a big deal for the Naples community," Schanck said.

Matthew Cross, a downtown business owner, questioned the city's approach. "It's the biggest parade for Naples by far. I don't understand why it's canceled. I don't understand why the fees are so high and we can't work something out" Cross said.

The Naples Police Department said its fees have increased across the board, largely in response to violent trends seen across the country.

Despite the cancellation, some community members remain hopeful for a solution.

"Maybe they can figure out some way to defray the cost, or get a volunteer program up to raise some money to help cover the cost," said Jim Lindsay, a local part-time resident who brings his grandchildren to see the parade every year.

The St. Patrick Foundation said moving the parade outside city limits is not an option.

Some local groups have started crowdfunding efforts for the parade to continue this year, though the foundation did not immediately respond to that idea.

