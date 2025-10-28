WATCH FC NAPLES HISTORY: Tickets on sale for first home playoff game

NAPLES, Fla — Southwest Florida's first professional soccer team will make history on Saturday night. FC Naples will become the first expansion team to host a playoff game in USL League One history.

They'll play defending champions, Union Omaha, at 7:30 pm Saturday night.

FC Naples FC Naples will play their first home playoff game on Saturday night at 7:30 pm

FC Naples clinched a home game in the quarterfinals by beating Charlotte Independence last week, 2-0.

Henderlong had 14 goals on the season and finished with the second most goals in the league.

FC Naples finished the season in fourth place with a record of 13-9-8.