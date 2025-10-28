Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH FC NAPLES HISTORY: Tickets on sale for first home playoff game

Naples' professional soccer team will play their first ever playoff game at home on Saturday
FC Naples
FC Naples walk off the field after their 2-0 win on Saturday
NAPLES, Fla — Southwest Florida's first professional soccer team will make history on Saturday night. FC Naples will become the first expansion team to host a playoff game in USL League One history.

They'll play defending champions, Union Omaha, at 7:30 pm Saturday night.

FC Naples Playoff Tickets
FC Naples will play their first home playoff game on Saturday night at 7:30 pm

Click here to score tickets to the game at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

FC Naples clinched a home game in the quarterfinals by beating Charlotte Independence last week, 2-0.

Click here to watch Karsen Henderlong score the game winning goal.

HENDERLONG GOAL ONE

Henderlong had 14 goals on the season and finished with the second most goals in the league.

FC Naples finished the season in fourth place with a record of 13-9-8.

