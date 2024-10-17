Want to help after Milton? Here's how:

NAPLES, Fla. — After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many families lost so much including their entire refrigerators of food. The City of Naples and the Miracle Mile Committee, a local organization, wanted to step in to help people get back on their feet.

Rene Lewin is a member of that committee. The Miracle Mile is what residents call Gulf Shore Boulevard North, a coastal area in Naples hit hard by Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton.

"I had found out that over 2000 Naples residents were living in shelters after the storm," Lewin says.

The organization gives back to Naples after these storms. This time, it's hosting a food drive with the city's help.

"I said my goodness, people are going to go home to no food because the electricity is not working," Lewin said.

He will match up to $10,000 in monetary donations. Any non-perishable items can be donated in the City Hall lobby at 735 8th St S, Naples, FL 34102.

Beth Petrunoff is a Naples City Councilor helping with the project.

"There's two big bins right as you enter the first floor, and we would welcome that. Then we have our superstar fire department that brings it [donations] down to Harry Chapin and it gets distributed from there," Petrunoff said.

It's neighbors... helping neighbors.