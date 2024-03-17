Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

UPDATE: 2 dead in boat crash near Little Hickory Bay; state still investigating

A Naples man and a Bonita Springs woman, both in their 70s, were killed, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
fmb_mangroves
Tourism Media
Mangroves like the ones you see here line parts of Southwest Florida's shoreline, particularly in and out of bay areas, as well as protected ecosystems and undeveloped land.
fmb_mangroves
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 14:19:02-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — We now know the two people who were killed in a boat crash late Friday were two adults in their 70's.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are still investigating what happened to John Moulder of Naples and Judy Eaton of Bonita Springs.

Officers say their 21-foot Cobia Open Bay boat was near Little Hickory Bay when it crashed into the mangroves.

Eaton was thrown from the boat into the mangroves, where she was pronounced deceased and her body recovered.

Officers say Moulder was recovered from the water and hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023