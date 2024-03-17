UPDATE: 2 dead in boat crash near Little Hickory Bay; state still investigating

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — We now know the two people who were killed in a boat crash late Friday were two adults in their 70's.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are still investigating what happened to John Moulder of Naples and Judy Eaton of Bonita Springs.

Officers say their 21-foot Cobia Open Bay boat was near Little Hickory Bay when it crashed into the mangroves.

Eaton was thrown from the boat into the mangroves, where she was pronounced deceased and her body recovered.

Officers say Moulder was recovered from the water and hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.