Ukrainian President Zelenskyy invites Local Congressman To Visit Ukraine

NAPLES, Fla. — FOX 4 sat down with Ambassador and former Ohio Congressman Tony Hall. He now lives in Naples. He's returning home after a three and a half day trip to Ukraine.

He says while he was there he saw destruction and ruined buildings first hand. Now he is hoping to remind people in Southwest Florida how fortunate we are.

"They're living without electricity, power. So many of the energy plants have been bombed. The artillery shells have hit them," Ambassador Hall said.

Congress was in session so they chose Ambassador Hall for the trip.

"I was asked and invited by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and he called for a prayer breakfast. He called for prayers from the surrounding countries, those that are friendly to him, allies," he said.

Hall says he prayed before the audience in attendance to try to show unity between Ukraine and the United States.

People there told him the power of prayer is getting them through rebuilding, even as the war continues.